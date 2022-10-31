Ramaphosa appoints Imtiaz Fazel as new Inspector-General of Intelligence

Fazel pipped 24 other candidates who applied for the position of the IGI, which regulates the operations the country’s spies.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Imtiaz Fazel as the country’s new Inspector-General of Intelligence.

The appointment follows the approval by the National Assembly.

Fazel will start his roles with effect from 1 November and will remain for a period of five years.

The National Assembly approved his appointment following a public process in which 25 persons applied for the position and 12 were interviewed by the Joint Standing Committee in Intelligence.

The National Assembly had initially rejected the appointment of Reverend Frank Chikane.

The Presidency says Fazel’s appointment is a continuation of the attention President Ramaphosa is giving to strengthening the capability of the state, including the security sector.

The Inspector-General monitors and reviews the operations of the intelligence services, including the State Security Agency, military intelligence and the Crime Intelligence division of the South African police.

Fazel is a former chief operating officer in the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence and a former acting DG of the Department of Public Works.

Opposition parties have also welcomed his appointment.