Putco receives memorandum of demands from Soweto commuters amid strike

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco) said they have received a memorandum of demands from the Batho Pele Greater Soweto Commuters’ Forum following strike action in Dobsonville, in Soweto on Monday morning.

The transport entity implemented a new ticket system that has irked commuters and proved to be unreliable.

Commuters have been protesting at bus stations calling for the new system to be dismantled.

Putco passengers in Soweto say they have been slowed down even more on their daily commutes due to the failure of the new ticket tap system.

In a memorandum of demands, the Batho Pele commuters have listed the inconveniences they are facing at their own cost.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu confirmed that there have been challenges with the new system.

“With every system, there are bound to be challenges in the initial stages. We want to also say, we will continue to ensure that no passenger is left behind,” Xulu said.

However, commuters said the transport service has given them no alternative options to travel and they can’t afford to keep paying for tickets they can’t use.