Public sector workers to go on strike after wage talks with govt collapse

JOHANNESBURG - Public sector workers are planning to embark on mass-scale industrial action this week, following the collapse of wage talks with government.

Claude Naicker, who speaks for the Public Servants Association (PSA), said that the unions had reached an impasse.

He said that government had offered a 3% pensionable salary increase and a cash gratuity of between R1,000 and R1,200 until the end of March 2023.

But they were unwilling to accept this.

A major bone of contention is the cash gratuity on offer.

Naicker said that if they did not reach a salary agreement next year, or if there was a delay in finalising a deal, public servants would end up out of pocket after the cash gratuity was terminated.

"Government isn't prepared to budge on this issue and is steadfast in indicating they can only offer 3% and the cash gratuity must come to an end come March 2023."

The PSA has already declared a dispute and served government with notice. Naicker said that they would start picketing on Thursday.

"We will start our programme of action by picketing during lunch time in the various provinces. This will culminate with a march that will take place on 10 November towards all our provinces where we have offices. And then this will lead to a full-blown strike action."

He said that they would assess the situation on a daily basis but that it could potentially result in a full-blown stay-away in the end.