Police hunting suspects linked to Ennerdale mass shooting

The incident happened on Saturday night in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for four suspects following an armed robbery that left seven street vendors dead and four others wounded.

Police said that four of the victims died at the scene, while the other three died in hospital.

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says no arrests have yet been made.

"The vendors allegedly resisted and threw stones at the suspects and their windows were damaged. The suspects drove off but then came back on foot after a while armed with firearms. They then started shooting at the vendors and bystanders."