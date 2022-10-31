Phalatse: R930m allocated to fix water infrastructure will address supply crisis

Phalatse said the city has begun repairing decaying infrastructure and has installed new water pipelines.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday said the money allocated for water infrastructure will help address the water crisis in the city.

The city set aside a budget of R930 million earlier this year to repair water infrastructure and provide uninterrupted supply.

“We have already started the project replacing asbestos pipes in the greater Fourways area and started repairs in the Brixton/Crosby reservoirs. Joburg Water has replaced over 100 kilometres of pipes and there is still a long way to go to turn Johannesburg around and that will likely take many years to fix.”