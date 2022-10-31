Nkoana-Mashabane: SAPS to access Home Affairs fingerprint database in GBV fight

Nkoana-Mashabane said this system will help police with identifying alleged perpetrators of crime much quicker.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said the government will soon be introducing a system that will allow authorities to do fingerprint checks across different databases.

Nkoana-Mashabane said this system will help police with identifying alleged perpetrators of crime faster.

The minister was speaking during a media briefing on Monday where the government outlined its progress in implementing the national strategic plan on gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide.

Two years ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into effect the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide.

The plan is a multi-sector approach for government institutions to work together to combat GBV in the country.

Nkoana-Mashabane said allowing police access to the Department of Home Affairs records is one of several measures the government has embarked on to create a victim-centered police unit.

“We are introducing a system that enables the identity of arrested individuals to be verified using their fingerprints it is then they are checked against the Department of Home Affairs records.”

Nkoana-Mashabana said the government has also increased the number of care centres for abuse victims and signed a policy framework with the Department of Basic Education to deal with issues of GBV and those affecting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer community in schools.

“As part of our efforts to ensure women do not stay in toxic relationships because they are financially dependent on men, we have prioritised the creation of women in all government programmes.”

The Presidency is set to host a two-day GBVF summit in Midrand, at the Gallaghers Estate on Tuesday.