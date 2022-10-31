NC hospital launches project to cut backlog in elective surgeries In collaboration with disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, surgical teams have over this weekend performed 72 of these procedures at the Northern Cape's only tertiary academic hospital. Gift of the Givers

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital

Surgery backlog CAPE TOWN - Healthcare heroes at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley has launched a project aimed at cutting through a backlog in elective surgeries of around 350 cases.

In collaboration with disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers, surgical teams have over this weekend performed 72 of these procedures at the Northern Cape's only tertiary academic hospital. The facility’s management is now aiming to use this initiative, as well as partnerships with other organisations, as a mechanism to continuously keep the number of patients requiring surgery low. 72 surgical procedures were performed since Friday morning at 08:00.



The surgeries include those part of cancer treatment, cholecystectomies which involves the removal of the gallbladder as well as procedures to treat a range of gastrointestinal diseases.

Gift of the Givers founder, Doctor Imtiaz Sooliman, says scrub sisters and anaesthetists from Cape Town and Johannesburg joined the surgical team in Kimberley to help perform these procedures over the past three days.

"It's a fantastic combination where the hospital makes the theatre available, the floor sisters... They needed some consumables that we provided, they needed scrubs which we provided but it's the full support of the CEO, the medical superintendent, the Department of Health in the Northern Cape."

Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital acting CEO, Doctor Alastair Kantani, explains the hospital has limited staff, especially specialist theatre nurses and anaesthetists to be able to run the full spectrum of eight theatres the hospital has.

"When you have a list of patients for elective procedures and an emergency arises, which normally happens every now and then, then we have to cancel elective cases. Now this has created the backlog in that manner."

Kantani explains the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how hospitals pivoting services exacerbated the situation.

Head of the hospital's general surgery division, Doctor Ahmed Bayat, initiated the catch-up surgery project and explains that some patients had been waiting for months to undergo these surgeries.

"This is very frustrating for us. I've got a fantastic team of medical officers and interns that support me and my fellow consultants and in desperation, I turned to Doctor Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers and I told him, I've got a problem. He listened to me, told me to send him a WhatsApp, within a couple of minutes of him receiving my message, he put it on the Gift of the Givers volunteers group. I'm not lying when I say within five minutes we had a massive response from GPs, physicians, surgeons, anaesthetists, nurses, you name it."

Bayat says these surgical teams worked more than 12 hours daily over the past weekend to perform a range of procedures. The surgeries include those part of cancer treatment, cholecystectomies, which involves the removal of the gallbladder, as well as procedures to treat a range of gastrointestinal diseases.