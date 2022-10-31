Motshekga wishes matric class of 2022 well for final exams

She said that several interventions were implemented ahead of this year's exams in a bid to address some of the challenges brought on by COVID-19 to teaching and learning.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has wished the class of 2022 well ahead of the start of the national senior certificate examinations.

Motshekga, together with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the province's Education MEC Matome Chiloane, were monitoring the start of the exams at the Nellmapius Secondary School in Mamelodi.

She said that several interventions were implemented ahead of this year's exams in a bid to address some of the challenges brought on by COVID-19 to teaching and learning.

Minister Motshekga said that disruptions caused by COVID-19 schooling had especially impacted the class of the 2022.

"It's only this year that they had a full year. For two years they had serious disruptions," the minister said.

She said that they hoped that the support given to this year's cohort would yield positive results.

"For last year's group, we put in so many measures to support them because we knew that they would break curfew... lots of deficits that would come from the lower grades," the minister said.

At least 923,000 matric pupils are expected to sit for the exams at over 6,000 writing centres nationally.