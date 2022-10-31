Motshekga: Pupils must work around load shedding schedules while studying

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said pupils and educators must rather monitor the load shedding schedule and plan accordingly.

JOHANNESBURG - As matric pupils across the country sat for their first paper for their final examinations on Monday, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said it wanted flexibility in time management to accommodate pupils and educators arriving late due to delays caused by load shedding.

Motshekga, accompanied by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the province's Education MEC Matome Chiloane, visited the Nellmapius Secondary School in Mamelodi on Monday to monitor day one of the National Senior Certificate examinations.

Sadtu said it’s concerned about load shedding amid the matric examinations.

The country’s largest teacher union said disruptions caused by power outages could cause anxiety among educators and pupils.

Motshekga encouraged pupils and educators to ensure thorough preparation: “They have to monitor the timetable and they must rest during the load shedding schedule time. They must work around load shedding. Drivers know when traffic is going to be heavy, they leave earlier.”

The class of 2022, with about 923,000 examination candidates, is the country’s largest matric cohort ever recorded.