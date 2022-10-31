Man linked to murder of alleged Johannesburg sex worker abandons bail bid

Sifiso Mkhwanazi made a brief court appearance on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The 20-year-old man linked to the murder of at least one of six slain sex workers has abandoned his bid for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

He was arrested earlier this month after the bodies believed to be of sex workers were discovered in his father's workshop in the Johannesburg CBD.

However, he has only been charged with one murder so far.

Mkhwanazi made his way into the dock with an uncovered face for the first time since his case started.

He was expected to bring a bail application on Monday, but his lawyer rose to tell the court that he would no longer be pursuing bail.

State advocate Tshepo Mahange KaMzizi then requested a postponement: “We are at the stage of identifying the other bodies, at this stage. The undertaking from SAPS is usually six weeks, but the court is privy to the practice of more than six weeks for the DNA results to come back [because] we are not talking about one body.”

The matter has been postponed to 7 December 2022 for further investigation.

Mkhwanazi will be remanded at the Johannesburg prison.