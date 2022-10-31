Makgoba challenges govt to restore public confidence in wake of state capture

Anglican church leader Archbishop Thabo Makgoba added his voice to growing opinion about government plans to tackle state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has challenged government to work towards restoring public confidence following a scathing state capture report.

Makgoba directed his comments at President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official state recognition ceremony of Zulu King Misuzulu.

Ramaphosa was joined by several high-level government officials, as well as traditional leaders at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to mark the prestigious event at the weekend.

Anglican church leader Archbishop Thabo Makgoba added his voice to growing opinion about government plans to tackle state capture.

This comes a week after Ramaphosa addressed the nation on his response to the state capture report.

The commission called for stern action for those implicated in the rot in state institutions.

This includes members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

While Ramaphosa said he would ensure law enforcement fast-track criminal prosecutions of those implicated and the recovery of assets among others, some of the recommendations would still be put on ice.

Some business and political leaders have criticised the plan as lukewarm.

Makgoba said that it was up to the president to convince critics that he had the political will to act.

"Mr President, no one will be more aware than yourself of how public trust in the government has been corroded by leaders who have elevated the pursuit of private profit above ethical public service in the past decade."

While the report remains open for public debate, Parliament is yet to scrutinise Ramaphosa’s action plan.