Kuilsriver matrics turn to exercising and yoga to ease final exams stress

Just over 64,800 matriculants in the Western Cape sat to write the English first paper on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Grade 12 pupils at two Kuilsriver schools have highlighted the importance of having a balanced study schedule for their final exams.

The provincial education department said more than 73,000 candidates will write the National Senior Certificate exams in the Western Cape this year.

Pupils wrote the English home, first additional and second additional language papers on Monday morning.

Ahead of Monday’s paper, matriculants at the Sarepta Secondary School said they were looking forward to the exams, despite being slightly nervous.

“My average should be at least 70%, so I am looking forward to that as well,” one pupil said.

Some grade 12 pupils spoke to Eyewitness News outside De Kuilen High School after writing their first exam paper.

“I work out; I do yoga and lift weights, to help deal with the stress and calm my anxiety,” one matriculant said.

National exam results will be made available on 19 January, while individual results will be announced the following day.