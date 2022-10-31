King Misuzulu kaZwelithini vows to lead Zulu nation in peace, be a wise leader

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is now the reigning Zulu monarch and the only one recognised by the state.

DURBAN - King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has vowed to lead his subjects in peace and provide wisdom as a leader.

The Zulu monarch was speaking at his government coronation on Saturday.

He was officially crowned king, a year after his parents’ passing.

And as this new era begins, the king vowed to serve his people.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is now the reigning Zulu monarch and the only one recognised by the state.

After his traditional coronation in August, he was officially crowned by government on the weekend.

The ninth Zulu monarch vowed to lead his people and continue where his father, the late King Zwelithini left off.

"Therefore I promise you peace and wise leadership and a progressive leadership. I’ll continue where my late father left off."

The king now officially takes up his royal duties and is soon expected to address the KwaZulu-Natal provincial legislature.

WATCH: Bayede! wena Wendlovu! Misuzulu is officially the Zulu king