JHB council speaker Makhubele withdraws no-confidence motion against Phalatse

Council speaker Colleen Makhubele pushed for the meeting to table a vote of no confidence against the mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said on Monday the Democratic Alliance will not proceed with its court application to interdict the council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

Phalatse said Makhubele withdrew the notice on basis that the motion is inadmissible.

She said the programming committee will convene another meeting to reconsider the African National Congress' proposal of a motion of no confidence: “This is based on the inadmissibility of the motion of no confidence. So, the motion that they want to bring is the same motion that they had used.”