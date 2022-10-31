Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'

JOHANNESBURG - Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.

After beating leukemia 13 years ago, Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

He is remembered as a champion of the airwaves by many.

A number of industry colleagues and friends sent condolences to Mansfield's family following the announcement of his passing.