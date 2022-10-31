Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'
JOHANNESBURG - Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.
After beating leukemia 13 years ago, Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.
He is remembered as a champion of the airwaves by many.
A number of industry colleagues and friends sent condolences to Mansfield's family following the announcement of his passing.
He was the undisputed king of Jozi airwaves, making the weekday drive to work something to look forward to. Bold & brash with a heart of gold, he was our fearless team leader. I'll always remember you fondly, Jem. Condolences to fam & friends. Tsek cancer!#RIPJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/ipZcMton3uAlex Jay (@AlexJayZA) October 31, 2022
Hard to believe that Jeremy Mansfield has passed on. Larger than life does not do him justice. A totally unique person on and off the radio. Hamba kahle old mate.John Robbie (@John_C_Robbie) October 31, 2022
A giant oke has fallen - I have known Jeremy #Mansfield since I was two. We share common ancestry. He was a superhero to me as a kid and I was in awe of his brilliance as an adult. He brought joy, and occasional rage, to millions. Well done Jem.Bruce Whitfield (@brucebusiness) October 31, 2022
Jeremy, you opened so many doors in the broadcasting industry for so many. I wouldnt be where I am today if you hadnt thrown me on air. Thank you. Larger than life. A massive personality. May you rest in peace #RipJeremyMansfield pic.twitter.com/M2dbKrL0GdCindy Poluta (@CindyPoluta) October 31, 2022