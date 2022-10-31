Go

Jeremy Mansfield praised as 'bold & brash, with a heart of gold'

Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield with his colleagues. Picture: 94.7
31 October 2022 11:33

JOHANNESBURG - Radio personality Jeremy Mansfield passed away on Monday at the age of 59.

After beating leukemia 13 years ago, Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

He is remembered as a champion of the airwaves by many.

A number of industry colleagues and friends sent condolences to Mansfield's family following the announcement of his passing.

Born Robert Jeremy Clayton Mansfield on 15 August 1963 in Makhanda, Mansfield had a career that spanned decades, bringing entertainment and laughter to many on then 94.7.

