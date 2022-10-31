Inside EWN roundtable: What is the value of the matric certificate in 2022?

A panel discussion ahead of the matric exams 2022 to discuss the value of having a South African National Senior Certificate.

JOHANNESBURG - Looking at what lies ahead after the class of 2022 schooling careers, there is despair in the air about what the purpose of sitting through the exam was after obtaining a certificate that does not guarantee one a sure secured future but a mere stepping stone out of poverty.

During a panel discussion on Inside Eyewitness News, Professor Chika Sehoole, dean of the education faculty at the University of Pretoria, said that we should not underestimate the value of having a matric certificate.

“Matric certificate is a gateway to access university entry, society in general values this certificate as people measure potential of others based on whether they have matric or not.”

While we need to have conversations that steers learners to finish their schooling careers, it can’t be ignored that this group of 2022 matriculants sits for their first exam on Monday, the challenges of their run to this final and deciding moment cannot be ignored as this group of leaners went through a tumultuous tenure of school disruptions in their grade 10 academic year in 2020 because of COVID-19 and continued to observe some sort of restrictions in 2021 and then learning through the strains of this year’s Eskom’s loadshedding. There is yet another challenge of what happens whence they have attained the certificate.

Equal Education researcher Elisabeth Biney who was part of the panel said that when we compared the South African students to their global counterparts we were being unfair as the standard of our matric is far different compared to other nations.

“There are a lot of challenges in the education sector is which is not equal that does not allow young people who be comparable to their global counterparts, we have to look at what is shaping the learners to be problem solvers at the same level of others.”

The continued rise of unemployment among young people has reflected the reluctance amongst the youth to either finish matric or even push towards obtaining a degree as during the conversation one of the listeners said that a matric certificate can only lend you a job at a Shoprite store.

But NEPTOSA’s executive director Basil Manuel said that life becomes even harder without a matric certificate.

“We should not confuse the value of the matric certificate with the economy. We must understand that even working at Checkers requires a qualification which without it life would be harder to move out of poverty.”

However, during her state of readiness address for the matric exams 2022, Basic Education Minister of Education Angie Motshega made mention of the value of the matric certificate based on a study research found that the National Senior Certificate NSC provides its holders with an international comparable level of education.

Listen to the full conversation below.