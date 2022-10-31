‘He transcended being a legend’ – SA media industry remembers late Mansfield

He was 59 years-old.

JOHANNESBURG - “Radio royalty”, “larger-than-life”, “a great story-teller” and “funny” are just some of the words used to describe legendary radio personality Jeremy Mansfield who passed away on Monday morning after his long battle with cancer.

He was 59 years-old.

Former radio colleague Darren Scott said Mansfield paved the way for many radio broadcasters: “There is no doubt that Jeremy was a legend. In fact, he transcended that because he was one of the few whose brilliance made an actual impact on the radio landscape across South Africa and paved the way for many broadcasters to earn a decent living in the game.”