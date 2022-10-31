‘He transcended being a legend’ – SA media industry remembers late Mansfield
He was 59 years-old.
JOHANNESBURG - “Radio royalty”, “larger-than-life”, “a great story-teller” and “funny” are just some of the words used to describe legendary radio personality Jeremy Mansfield who passed away on Monday morning after his long battle with cancer.
Former radio colleague Darren Scott said Mansfield paved the way for many radio broadcasters: “There is no doubt that Jeremy was a legend. In fact, he transcended that because he was one of the few whose brilliance made an actual impact on the radio landscape across South Africa and paved the way for many broadcasters to earn a decent living in the game.”
Hey wena! My "Tjovitjo!" I still don't know how to work out the cricket score. So you did a lousy job of teaching me! Barging (Uninvited) into the studio to take me through it during a live show! Aah My Tjovitjo! Sleep well, brave man, with a big heart. Rest easy Jeremy Mansfield pic.twitter.com/wnFDOmuOkPRedi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) October 31, 2022
Jeremy Mansfield is the reason I wanted to work at 947 growing up. What he did on breakfast radio is still a template for most. He epitomizes what radio can do. Peak greatness my heart aches for his family, friends and colleagues. RIP, legend #RIPJeremyMansfieldMantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) October 31, 2022
Another former colleague, Sasha Martinengo, said Mansfield always wanted to put a smile on everyone's face.
“That’s what he is known for; the laughs, the giggles, and of course, his fight for charities and for uplifting people, for looking after people. He definitely was a champion of the people.”
RIP Jeremy Mansfield. A cultural reset for Breakfast Radio and a game show icon.Sibongile Mafu (@sboshmafu) October 31, 2022