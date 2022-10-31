Go

‘He transcended being a legend’ – SA media industry remembers late Mansfield

He was 59 years-old.

FILE: Jeremy Mansfield. Picture: 702
31 October 2022 14:25

JOHANNESBURG - “Radio royalty”, “larger-than-life”, “a great story-teller” and “funny” are just some of the words used to describe legendary radio personality Jeremy Mansfield who passed away on Monday morning after his long battle with cancer.

Former radio colleague Darren Scott said Mansfield paved the way for many radio broadcasters: “There is no doubt that Jeremy was a legend. In fact, he transcended that because he was one of the few whose brilliance made an actual impact on the radio landscape across South Africa and paved the way for many broadcasters to earn a decent living in the game.”

Another former colleague, Sasha Martinengo, said Mansfield always wanted to put a smile on everyone's face.

“That’s what he is known for; the laughs, the giggles, and of course, his fight for charities and for uplifting people, for looking after people. He definitely was a champion of the people.”

Mansfield announced on Facebook in January that he had been diagnosed with liver cancer after beating leukemia 13 years prior.

