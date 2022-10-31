Halloween: Signs that your home is haunted

A group of people enjoy watching horror movies especially as a run-up to Halloween. However, there's another group of people that cannot handle jump-scares that are coupled up with screams.

JOHANNESBURG - Halloween is known for dressing up and its trick-or-treat tradition but there is more that comes with celebrating it.

One such celebratory means is a movie marathon with friends and telling scary stories with the hopes to scare someone.

But for some, such tales can lead to sleepless nights.

Some people have claimed to have experienced paranormal activity in their homes and some of them can be explained.

Temperature changes

Joyce Olsen, the spokesperson for Psychicworld.com stated that oftentimes, cold chills from nowhere can be associated with the presence of ghosts and if a cold chill scares you, that could lead to you feeding the ghosts more due to this fear. However, cold chills can be caused by numerous factors including a fever, a window not properly closed, a windy environment and night temperature change.

Objects moving or falling

Imagine watching TV and then a picture suddenly falls off the wall. How do you explain that? Does this mean you aren't alone like you thought? This can be explained. It is likely that the picture was not properly placed or there's an issue with the hook or hanger as a picture frame can oftentimes be heavy.

Feeling a weird sensation on your neck

It is said that if you experience an odd feeling like someone touching the back of your neck, it could be a ghost attacking you. It is possible that such a feeling could be caused by internal tension, or it was a dream.

Orb sighting

Also known as light balls, orbs have been believed to indicate spiritual presence, but this could be due to tiny bugs or dust particles.

Malfunctioning Electrical

Oftentimes, people's TVs or phones would malfunction. If your electronics turn off out of the blue, it is possible that there's a fault or it might be scheduled to turn off at a certain time.