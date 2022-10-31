Government to blame for the country's water crisis - water expert

Water expert, Professor Anthony Turton, says although South African has always been a water-constrained country, the problem has become increasingly dire.

CAPE TOWN - Water expert, Professor Anthony Turton, says government is to blame for the country's water crisis.

Turton, from the University of Free State, said that government needed to come up with ways to better handle the water shortages in the country.

"So, we are only water-constrained and if we continue to use 63% of our total water budget for agriculture, for example, We're only water-constrained if we continue to flush our toilets with drinking water. So, we just have to change our policy and start working on this recycling part of water."

Turton said that the government was to blame for the current water crisis.

"It's the institutional failures, the institutional inability to plan, to forecast, to budget and to manage infrastructure, that is what has failed, so we are now seeing day zero rippling across the country, initially from Cape Town and now we're seeing it manifesting in Johannesburg."