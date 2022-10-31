'Four Walls' pushes Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa to the edge of gender-based violence

Enhle Mblali Mlotshwa shares why she took on the role of Grace Molotsi in 'Four Walls' - a short series highlighting the scourge of gender based violence and mental health

JOHANNESBURG - Continuous news reports of gender-based violence (GBV) against women highlight the importance of the daunting reality we are living with. More people are starting to talk about it openly, and Four Walls is well within the lines of storytelling and documenting the experiences of so many women.

Four Walls is a nine-part limited series that follows the life of Grace Molotsi, a married nurse who feels trapped and at her worst end due to an abusive husband who has made life and her home a living nightmare. The film also speaks to the shocking crime statistics in South Africa as Molosti’s house is invaded by two thugs on the run from cash in transit.

During an interview on Inside Eyewitness News Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who stars in the film as Grace said that it was her way of taking a stand against GBV that she took up the role.

“I had to take on this role for myself and many other women in South Africa. The story has to be told from the victim’s perspective. And this for me was a form of protest in my line of work and I fell in love with the character of Grace. ”

Mlotshwa who takes her craft very seriously said that while it was easy for her to adopt the character it was harder to let go when not on set.

“Getting into character was easy with regards to watching women go through abuse, reading stories and the ignorance from the police and law to do something about it, but washing her off was a challenge because you take on the character emotionally and spiritually.”

It seems there is some sort of victory that the character of Grace grants the audience at the end as Mlotshwa said that although she was triggered by the thugs who invade her home, she sees victory. She also said that everyone would love the film.

“With each episode being at about eight minutes, it’s a new way of entertainment. The movie is nail-biting with a twist of two worlds meeting and synergising into one. People will love it.”

As Four Walls gears up to premiere at the North East International Film Festival in November, South Africa's premiere dates will be announced soon.