Families of slain Finetown 7: Police arrived at crime scene hours later

JOHANNESBURG - A group of several men attacked street vendors in Finetown on Saturday night killing seven people and injuring four. Police are still on the hunt for the assailants and Police Minister Bheki Cele visited visited the families of the deceased on Monday. The Kose family lost two members on Saturday night after a trigger-happy group attacked street vendors just metres from their home.

Thabang Kose (22) was shot in the foot when the suspects first arrived at his stall where he sold chicken feet.

Upon hearing about her brother being shot, Kose's sister, Pinky, walked to the stall to find out what happened when she too was shot.

Their sister-in-law Makopano Kose said: “When she saw one of the criminals, she said they might as well shoot her too since they shot her brother. They shot her in the face and killed her instantly.”

She said her family could have lost more loved ones.

Kose said the siblings were murdered before 9pm, but police only arrived hours later.

She said their bodies were only removed from the main road at 4am.