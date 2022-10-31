Despite nerves, Sarepta High matrics confident of success in final exams

Arriving ahead of Monday’s English first paper, pupils at Sarepta High School stay they’ll do their best to achieve success.

CAPE TOWN - Grade 12 pupils at the Sarepta High School in Cape Town say they are certain of success, despite being slightly nervous about their final school exam.



This year, 73,846 candidates will write the national senior certificate exams in the Western Cape.

"It's kind of stressful but at the end of the day, we'll just have to go through it and do our best," one pupil said.

"I'm feeling good. I've been waiting or it," another pupil said.

"I'm feeling a bit anxious..." a third pupil admitted.

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier has urged pupils struggling to cope with exam stress to approach their teachers for help, or to contact the Safe Schools hotline on 0800 45 46 47 (toll free).

Of the total number of pupils who will sit down for their final school exam this year, 62,361 are full-time candidates and 11,485 are part-time candidates.