Day one of matric final exams finishes without major incidents in NW

Over 48,000 pupils wrote a two-hour English Paper 1 on Monday. 4,200 part-time students also sat for the exam in more than 440 exam centers throughout the province.

RUSTERNBURG - The first day of the matric exam finished without major incidents in the North West.

A sigh of relief from pupils as they leave the exam room in Zinnaville High School in Rustenburg.



Some pupils said the English exam paper was harder than they expected.

“The paper was quite difficult, I did not have enough time to go through the paper,” one pupil said.

Meanwhile, the education department said it was confident the class of 2022 would excel, despite the directions they endured in the past two years.

The grade 12 pupils will spend the next month testing their knowledge they have acquired over the last 12 years of their schooling career.