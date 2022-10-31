ANC’s proposed no-confidence motion against Phalatse heads to council

The motion was tabled by the African National Congress (ANC) and supported by the opposition coalition.

JOHANNESBURG - The programming committee in the City of Johannesburg has approved the proposed motion of no confidence against Mayor Mpho Phalatse.

Council speaker, Colleen Makhubele has, therefore, called an extraordinary council meeting expected to sit on Thursday.

Johannesburg residents may see yet another shift in the administration of their city as the ANC's proposal to table a motion of no confidence against Phalatse is headed to the council this week.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also lost the mayoral office in the City of Ekurhuleni, which came as the ANC pledged to take power in Gauteng’s top metros.

Phalatse's future as the city's number one resident seemingly hangs in the balance as the opposition benches have vowed to remove the DA as the coalition executive.

But the DA-led multiparty coalition in Johannesburg said it was in the process of reclaiming numbers in the council to solidify Phalatse's stay in office.

Meanwhile, in Ekurhuleni, a coalition of small parties in the municipality said they will be submitting a motion of no confidence against council speaker Raymond Dhlamini and whip Khetha Shandu.

The motion is being brought by a group of small parties, informally known as the 'Super 7' in the council chambers.

Their name was derived from the fact that the vote of no confidence against ousted mayor Tania Campbell passed by a seven-vote margin.

National Freedom Party councillor Siphumelele Ntombela said Dhlamini and Shandu were being removed because they are remainders from the previous administration.

"The same administration that the mayor was a part of, they were a part of. So, the shortfalls that we blame on the mayor, they were part of it of those decisions the mayor was implementing because they had a coalition government and a preview of being part of whatever decision Tania made. It cannot be logic that the mayor is removed, and they remain.”