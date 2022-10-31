AmaZulu's French coach Folz finally wins in South Africa

The 32-year-old had drawn eight and lost one of his previous league and cup games with Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.

JOHANNESBURG - French coach Romain Folz won his first match in South Africa on Sunday at the 10th attempt when AmaZulu beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in the Premiership.

The 32-year-old had drawn eight and lost one of his previous league and cup games with Marumo Gallants and AmaZulu.

Bordeaux-born Folz was put in charge of Marumo for the 2022-2023 season, but quit after just five matches, saying club officials were interfering with his selections.

He was hired soon after by AmaZulu, who were formed in 1932 and are the oldest of the 16 top-flight clubs.

Folz guided his new team to the final of a lucrative knockout competition last weekend by eliminating Kaizer Chiefs on away goals after home and away draws.

And a first-half goal from Zambian Larry Bwalya in Durban was enough to edge Stellenbosch and end the winless run of the French coach.

Before arriving in South Africa, he had been head or assistant coach of clubs in the USA, Egypt, Ghana and Botswana and also part of the Uganda technical team.

"Winning is a relief, but I was not unduly concerned about all the draws as we should have won many of those matches," said Folz.

"I am here with AmaZulu to achieve certain goals and we are on track. Defeating Orlando Pirates in the final this Saturday is my immediate priority.

"Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are coaches I greatly admire. You learn from them and others and develop your philosophy."

Success was a timely boost for AmaZulu, who had taken just one point from a possible 12 in their previous four home league outings.

The Durban outfit lie seventh with 17 points from 13 matches, 11 points behind leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who won 3-0 at Royal AM on Saturday.

Richards Bay, who had conceded only three goals in 12 matches, conceded three more in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Chippa United in Johannesburg and remain second.

The matches on Sunday were the last before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar on 20 November and the Premiership resumes on 30 December.