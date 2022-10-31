Go

7 tips on how to survive in a crowd crush

Being involved in a crowd crush can be a traumatic and dangerous experience so it is essential to know what to do or how to react when you find yourself in such a situation.

Picture: Supplied by JUNG YEON-JE AFP
Picture: Supplied by JUNG YEON-JE AFP
31 October 2022 17:47

JOHANNESBURG - In Itaewon, South Korea, a devastating event took place where over 150 people lost their lives while celebrating Halloween.

The deceased are said to be crowd crushed.

A crowd crush is a situation where a group is packed closely together that no one can move.

Here are some crucial tips to survive a crowd quake:

  • When you enter a venue, take note of all exits

  • Carefully monitor crowd density and understand where crowd crush happens

  • Alert people on social media platforms of the possibility of overcrowding

  • Should the unfortunate take place and you find yourself in a crowd quake or stampede, make space around your chest as it protects your ribcage and lungs

  • Do not scream or push as it can cause panic

  • Try to remain upright and avoid falling

  • Avoid walls or any other barriers

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA