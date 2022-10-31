7 tips on how to survive in a crowd crush

Being involved in a crowd crush can be a traumatic and dangerous experience so it is essential to know what to do or how to react when you find yourself in such a situation.

JOHANNESBURG - In Itaewon, South Korea, a devastating event took place where over 150 people lost their lives while celebrating Halloween.

The deceased are said to be crowd crushed.

A crowd crush is a situation where a group is packed closely together that no one can move.

when people are constantly pushing, stepping, breathing, & squeezing you its literally the most uncomfortable and sufferable thing to ever experience. to be stuck for hours in that state & seeing people fall beside you is absolutely devastating 💔#itaewon

pic.twitter.com/t6GY3ABsbn ' ْ (@eyestanchaos) October 30, 2022

Here are some crucial tips to survive a crowd quake:

When you enter a venue, take note of all exits



Carefully monitor crowd density and understand where crowd crush happens



Alert people on social media platforms of the possibility of overcrowding



Should the unfortunate take place and you find yourself in a crowd quake or stampede, make space around your chest as it protects your ribcage and lungs



Do not scream or push as it can cause panic



Try to remain upright and avoid falling



Avoid walls or any other barriers

