10th instalment of Basha Uhuru, an electrifying affair

Johannesburg's most anticipated creative festival, sponsored by Nando's, celebrated its 10th anniversary with a full line-up of creative immersions and experiences.

JOHANNESBURG - The festival took place at Constitutional Hill during the week of 25 to 29 October 2022.

