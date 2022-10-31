1 person dies, 200 homes destroyed in Masiphumelele fire

According to Cape Town Fire and Rescue’s Jermain Carelse, firefighters were first called out just before 3am on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - One person has died and at least 200 structures have been destroyed in a fire in Masiphumele near Fish Hoek.

“Firefighters are still on scene. A total of 18 firefighting appliances and approximately 70 firefighters from various fire stations are still on scene. The fire was brought under control just before 5am and at this stage, one body was discovered with fatal burn wounds,” Carelse said.