Zizi Kodwa pleased with Pride turnout despite terrorism warning

Thousands of people took part in Johannesburg's first LGBTQI+ parade since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday despite the US Embassy's warning of a possible terrorist attack in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Deputy Minister, Zizi Kodwa said he is pleased by the turn out at this weekend's pride march in Sandton.

Thousands of people took part in Johannesburg's first LGBTQI+ parade since the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday despite the U.S. Embassy's warning of a possible terrorist attack in the area.

READ: JHB pride in Sandton will continue as planned amid us embassy terrorism warning

Marchers sang, cheered and waved flags in pride colours amid a heavy police presence.

READ: Here and Queer: Joburg Pride Paraders illuminate Sandton in their numbers

Kodwa did a walkabout in Sandton city and surrounding areas on Saturday.

He said the alert issued by the US Embassy that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people, was unfortunate.

“Terrorism is a global phenomenon. All countries, including South Africa are vulnerable to terrorist attacks. We have cooperation agreements with a number of foreign intelligence services. We will continue at a bilateral level, for example to work with the US, in spite of what has happened. The president characterised as unfortunate that the alert was made in the manner it was, but we will continue to work with the US,” he said.

He said the government was taking the possible terror threat very seriously.

“This event comes at a time when our alert levels, in terms of national security are already high at all times. Whenever there are big crowds coming together, we want to make sure that South Africa is not spared about terrorist attacks. We are vulnerable, hence we make a call that South Africans please be vigilant, you must be cautious in whatever we do because we are vulnerable as a country to terrorist attacks,” said Kodwa.