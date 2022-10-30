[WATCH] VISUAL DIARY: Bayede! Wena weNdlovu! Misuzulu officially the Zulu king

Missed the coronation of the Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini? No fret! Eyewitness News was there and filed this immersive piece for you to watch as if you were right there.

DURBAN - Tens of thousands gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini - an event where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition to the King - which signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

