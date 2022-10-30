[WATCH] President Ramaphosa's full speech at King Misuzulu's Durban coronation
On Saturday, Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu - which signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of the Zulu nation.
DURBAN - President Cryil Ramaphosa addressed thousands who gathered in Durban for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday.
