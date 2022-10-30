Go

[WATCH] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's full speech at his coronation in Durban

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addressed thousands who gathered at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition to the King - which signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

WATCH LIVE King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban.
WATCH LIVE King Misuzulu's coronation in Durban.
30 October 2022 11:16

DURBAN - Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini addressed thousands who gathered at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition to the King - which signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.

Timeline

More in Videos

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA