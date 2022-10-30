[WATCH] King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's full speech at his coronation in Durban
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addressed thousands who gathered at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, where President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over the certificate of recognition to the King - which signifies his legitimacy as the reigning monarch of AmaZulu.
