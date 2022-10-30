The sun has risen for the Zulu nation as the newly-crowned King is now certified

"Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in South Africa," said King Misuzulu, and with the certificate from the country’s president in the King’s possession, nothing can be done to dethrone by him by those opposed to him.

DURBAN - King Misulu KaZwelithini has officially been certified King of the Zulu people.

On Saturday, the monarch was given his certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in front of thousands of his subjects at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ramaphosa told the massive crowd that the certificated handed over to King Misuzulu was a sign of a new start and new reign.

“This marks a new reign for the Zulu king, a new official leader and King for the Zulu. As President of the republic, I am here to hand over the certificate of recognition to His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. I do so to fulfil my duty under our Constitution, which affirms the role of our kings and queens.”

Many travelled from all parts of the country dressed in intricate attire to witness a coronation that last happened 50 years ago – that of late King Goodwill Zwelithini – and to celebrate the ascension of a new monarch to the throne.

Part of those who delivered the talk are Swaziland King Mswati III, who also happens to be the king’s uncle from his mother’s side.

The Swazi monarch said the ascension of his nephew to the Zulu throne will bring hope for the Zulu people.

“Because there is a king now, the sun has risen for the Zulu people - this brings hope and assurance that things will now be well.”

Despite threats to protest against King Mswati III’s presence at the certificate handover, government officials said the Swazi monarch would speak without disturbance at the event.

King Mswati III said that when a king is on the throne, all should know that he is their father and leader and should always recognise him as such.

The longest serving Zulu traditional prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, expressed gratitude that the rightful successor was identified, and expressed hope that unity will now prevail in the royal family.

“It has been a hurtful time since the passing our late king, we are grateful that his rightful heir and successor was identified, and has now ascended to the throne. This closes the factions in the royal family and must unite us one in support of our King. The ninth king of the Zulu nation is in our midst today, we pledge allegiance to our king,” said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi’s words are important ones as the royal family continues to battle infighting over the right ruler of the Zulu kingdom.

The King is regarded as a public servant and in order to have the benefits - which include government funding and protection - he must have been recognised by the President in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

But despite all the recognition, he still has to preside over a royal family that remains divided over his reign, as the larger part of his family still does not recognise him as the rightful monarch. This includes some of his late father’s wives and some of his siblings from the other palaces.

Earlier this year, the King’s uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu approached the courts in a bid to prevent King Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne but his attempts failed.

The divisions moved up a notch higher when the royal spat turned into public mudslinging between the warring sides.

But after receiving his certificate, the king told his subjects that is by fate that he becomes their monarch.

“Fate has decreed that I be King over the biggest nation in South Africa," said the King.

The monarch also committed himself to rural development through the Ingonyama Trust which he now is in control of. He is now at the forefront of one of the biggest conversations in the country – that of land ownership. The trust currently holds all the land that once belonged to the KwaZulu-Natal government (prior to democracy).

The King will now take over the trust board from his, later father who was a sole trustee of the trust board.

“The Ingonyama Trust, which I lead spearheading development programmes in rural communities, this would not happen without the active participation of rural communities. I endorse the concept of Ingonyama Trust Rural Development Forum - an initiative started by the late monarch and supported by the African Union and the KwaZulu-Natal government,” the King added.

The King’s certification came at a time where his older brother, Prince Simakade, still claims to be a king after being traditionally crowned by his backers.

But with the certificate from the country’s president in the King’s possession, nothing can be done to dethrone by him by those opposed to him.