Teachers have done all they can to prepare matrics for exams: Mpumalanga Edu

The department’s spokesperson Gerald Sambo said teachers have done all they can to prepare pupils, as they've spent months working hard in preparation for this year's Grade 12 exams.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Education Department said it hopes for an incident-free matric exam period.

“MEC Bonakele Majuba highlighted that the department is encouraged by the progress to date and urged the candidates to do their best as the teachers have done everything humanly possible to prepare them for these examinations.

"MEC Majuba also encouraged all the candidates to appreciate the significance of these examinations and work hard to make their parents and the community of Mpumalanga proud,” he said.

This as teacher union SADTU has highlighted load shedding as a hindrance to these examinations.

The education MEC is expected to visit iKhayalami Secondary School in Siyathuthuka township on Monday.