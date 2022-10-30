Table Mountain resuming cableway operations after fire successfully extinguished

The blaze that had been raging for two days on the Kasteelpoort side of the mountain led to the suspension of the cableway services.

JOHANNESBURG - The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway company said operations at the Table Mountain cableway have resumed, following the successful extinguishing of the fire.

The fire also destroyed parts of the wooden boardwalk at the upper cableway station.

The company's managing director Wahida Parker said some pathways at the top are not accessible

"There has been some damage to the boardwalk at the top station but we are operational, and we ask visitors to please be mindful of the areas that have been bordered off," said Parker.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but fire and rescue services remained on the scene on Saturday after dousing the blaze to extinguish flare ups.