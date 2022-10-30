Sunday Podcast Wrap: A terror attack warning shakes the country

The US Embassy issued a terror warning of an attack in the greater Sandton area over the weekend. Per usual, the team took to the ground and brought you some good old investigative journalism into this and other important matters.

The US Embassy issued a warning last week saying terrorists may be planning an attack in the greater Sandton area over the weekend. Clement Manyathela spoke to Minister in the Presidency - Mondli Gungubele about this. Take a listen to what he had to say:

Another conversation worth having was that of the use of traditional medicine in South Africa. How safe is traditional medicine for day to day use?

Innovation Specialist at The Innovation Hub in Gauteng - Dr Phuti Chelopo-Mgobozi joined Relebogile Mabotja, and here's their chat.

Joburg Pride organisers under the slogan #WeWillMarch said that the march will go ahead despite the terror attack warning.

Chairperson of Johannesburg Pride and founder of Pride of Africa - Kaye Ally told Bongani Bingwa that the Pride march would take place and that security would be beefed up.

Here's their conversation below:

Mandy Wiener with the assistance of EWN Reporter - Thabiso Goba unpacked developments within the DA as another DA Mayor - Ekurhuleni's Tania Campbell was voted out of the mayoral seat through a vote of no confidence. Take a listen below:

E-tolls made headlines again following the announcement that they will be scrapped. Motorists are wondering if theyw ill get their #eTollmoneyback from Sanral or the government? Bruce Whitfield and team had expert opinion from OUTA's Wayne Duvenage.

Be sure to keep listening to 702, CapeTalk and follow Eyewitness News for updates on these stories and more.