Stage 2 water restrictions to remain in place indefinitely, says Joburg Water

Residents in various Gauteng metros have been struggling with water supply for weeks, as the utility tries to avoid a complete system crash.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water says Stage 2 water restrictions will remain in place indefinitely.

This as the country contends with rolling power cuts.

However, Joburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli says there's a glimmer of hope as water systems have improved.

“Johannesburg water systems remain stable, and the entity appreciates work done by the communities in reducing consumption. As we look into the new week we are confident with the healthy systems we will continue providing water supply to the residents of Johannesburg,” she said.

The utility has, however, asked customers to continue playing their part in reducing water consumption.