Stage 2 load shedding returns Monday morning

"Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 05:00 on Tuesday. Stage 2 loadshedding will then be implemented during evening peaks on Tuesday and Wednesday."

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced the return of Stage 2 load shedding from Monday morning.

This follows the suspension of rolling power cuts this weekend.

The power utility says since Saturday afternoon, a unit each at Matimba and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs, while a unit each at Kendal, Kusile, Matla and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

Eskom says it will update the nation again on Wednesday afternoon, "or as soon as there are any significant changes."