Spirited Proteas pull off 5 wicket win at T20 World Cup against India

As fate would have it, the Proteas knuckled down and got down to business by putting Rohit Sharma’s charges under pressure earlier on in their innings with the pace and bounce of Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell.

JOHANNESBURG - Undoubtedly the South Africans went into their third T20 World Cup match as the underdogs.

Many pundits have suggested that the form India has shown earmarks India as tournament favourites.

As fate would have it, the Proteas knuckled down and got down to business by putting Rohit Sharma’s charges under pressure earlier on in their innings with the pace and bounce of Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell.

The seamers were in song, claiming crucial wickets as the talented Ngidi sent out the likes of KL Rahul, Sharma, Virat Kohli who make up the face of India's batting line up. A little later in the match his skillful bowling would earn him a fourth wicket through Hardik Pandya. Boasting with figures of 4-29 the 26-year-old earned Player of the Match bragging rights.

“When games get that close there is not much you can do about it. You have to sit in and believe in the boys but it's very nerve-racking at the end,” says Ngidi.

The player of the match went on to rate this as one of his most memorable contributions to the team. "This is probably one of my biggest dreams to be honest, to get something like this at a World Cup to help my country win the game, definitely going to cherish this one."

With the bowlers pulling together, Parnell was extraordinary with ball in hand claiming a hat trick - hustling his way to numbers of 3 for 15 at a cost effective economy of 3.75.

In the end, Mark Bouchers' men held India to 133/9 in their innings.

As many South Africans nervously watch the Proteas chase the target from their television screens across the country, the early loss of Quinton de Kock on 1; Rilee Rossouw with 0 and skipper Temba Bavuma out for 10 left the Proteas 24/3 after 5.4.

Aiden Markram and David Miller stabilised the rocky start by showing patience, timing and good decision-making in their intent to put runs on the board. As they weathered the storm, they produced a vital 76-run partnership.

Markram’s run ended on 52 whilst Miller was unbeaten on 59* elevating South Africa home with two balls to spare.

With playing moving to the last over, South Africa soldiered on to earn a well-deserved 5 wicket victory after posting 137/5 in their run chase.

A win that moved the Proteas at the summit of the table in group 2 and also kept their unbeaten run in the tournament after an inspiring performance in Perth on Sunday.