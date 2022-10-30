Six killed and five injured after failed robbery attempt in Ennerdale

Gauteng police said four suspects shot at street vendors selling chicken feet.

JOHANNESBURG - Six street vendors have been killed and five others wounded after robbers opened fire following a failed robbery in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police said four suspects shot at street vendors selling chicken feet on Saturday night.

Four of the victims died on scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

“The provincial commissioner of the police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has mobilised all the necessary resources to investigate a case of six counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder following an incident that took place at the corner of Beatrice and Philip street in Finetown,” said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili.