Satawu calls for protection of employee jobs as govt scraps e-tolls

The transport billing system has been met with criticism since its inception in 2013 and transport union Satawu has been one of many voices calling for its scrapping.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says government must ensure the protection of jobs as e-tolls are scrapped.

This statement follows Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana medium-term budget statement on Wednesday.

Godongwana announced that government would absorb the R47 billion e-tolls debt sitting with Sanral.

“The union has always been very vocal against e-tolls. We therefore welcome the scrapping of e-tolls. We want a free corruption plan and we will be monitoring the progress. We also want Sanral to come up with a plan and explain to us on how they are going to protect employees that were working in their offices," said Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese.

Tshemese has called on the government to protect the workers and ensure that they don't lose in the process.