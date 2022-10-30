Ramaphosa sends condolences to S Korea after Halloween crush kills at least 150

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of South Korea following the tragic loss of lives. South Africa joins the people of South Korea in mourning the lives and the tragic incident," said Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has added his voice to messages of condolences to South Korea - following a stampede where over 150 people died and many more injured.

On Saturday, thousands of people clad in Halloween garb flooded Itaewon district - a famous night life partying hot spot in central Seoul.

This was to be the first Halloween party since the country lifted most Covid-19 restrictions.

Ramaphosa wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, South Korean president Yoon Suk-Yeol has declared a period of national mourning following the country's worst tragedy in the capital.