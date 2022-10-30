Ramaphosa commits to working with AmaZulu King to develop South Africa

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday during the official coronation of the King.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to working with the AmaZulu King, MisuZulu kaZwelithini, in government’s quest to develop the country.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday during the official coronation of the King.

"As government at local, provincial and national level, we continue to make several interventions to address all these challenges and will want to rely on you, Your Majesty, to work with us to address the problems that our people are facing on a daily basis."

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa reaffirms support for King Misuzulu Kazwelithini

Tens of thousands of people attended the official installation of the king.

The massive event was attended by high level dignitaries, including eSwatini monarch King Mswati, former president of Botswana Ian Khama, and business magnet Patrice Motsepe.

IN PICTURES: King Misuzulu's coronation at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban

Local political leaders were also among delegates at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban.

King Misuzulu received resounding support from government.

The monarch’s recognition by the state follows months of infighting in the royal family.

President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a certificate recognising King Misuzulu as the leader of the AmaZulu nation.

[IN PICTURES] Ramaphosa hands King Misuzulu certificate of recognition

This was done in terms of Section 8 of the traditional and Khoi-San leadership act.

Among other provisions, the certificate confirms king Misuzulu has the power to govern his jurisdiction in terms of customary law.

The president gave Isilo Samabandla the stamp of approval.

“That is what has brought me here,” said Ramaphosa.

Provincial and national government have vowed to intensify programmes geared at tackling unemployment and poverty in rural areas.