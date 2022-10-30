Police investigating circumstances around a fatal crash in Western Cape

Six people, including two children, were killed in an accident on the R60 between Worcester and Robertson.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a deadly car crash in the Western Cape.

The crash occurred during the early hours of Saturday morning.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation. Anyone with any information about this fatal crash is kindly requested to contact crimestop on 08600 10111,” said the police's Wesley Twigg.