Motshekga confident of department's readiness for matric final exams

The Basic Education Minister was speaking at the department's media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the basic education department is confident in its readiness to administer this year's upcoming matric examinations.

Motshekga was speaking at the department's media briefing in Johannesburg on Sunday.

More than 923 000 pupils will sit for their national Senior Certificate exam starting from Monday.

This year's matric class has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they started dealing with its impact in grade 10.

Motshekga said they are still recovering from the impact of the pandemic on schooling.

“We are still implementing the curriculum recovery following the impact of COVID-19 on schooling,” she said.

The exams also come as South Africa has been plunged into the worst year of load shedding on record, with little sign of improvement.

“DBE can confidently say that it is fully prepared to administer the November 2022 examinations based on the principles of fairness, reliability, validity and integrity."

The minister is also expected to announce contingency plans amid the crippling power cuts and water shortages in some provinces, including Gauteng.