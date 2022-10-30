Lotto results: Saturday, 29 October 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 29 October 2022 are:

Lotto: 09, 30, 32, 38, 43, 50 B: 28

Lotto Plus 1: 04, 11, 19, 23, 32, 44 B: 25

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 10, 11, 27, 31, 38 B: 52

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.