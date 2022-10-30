Life sentence for Northern Cape father who raped his daughter

After a family funeral, the teen fell asleep in her father’s shack, where the 38-year-old man found her, and raped her.

JOHANNESBURG - A Northern Cape father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 19-year-old biological daughter last month.

After the sexual violations, the teen managed to escape and reported the matter to the police.

Soon after, the father was arrested, and following a confession, pleaded guilty in the De Aar Regional Court to the charge of rape.

"He was sentenced to life imprisonment and his name was included in the National Register for Sex Offenders. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm," said NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.

The Regional Court Prosecutor Advocate Corrie Jonker stressed that the accused knew that what he was doing was unacceptable, since he is the victim's biological father, and he had the propensity to commit violent crimes.

