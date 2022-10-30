King Mswati says King Misuzulu's coronation brings hope to the Zulu nation

Mswati conveyed his well wishes to his counterpart who is also his nephew as the Zulu monarch was certified king on Saturday.

DURBAN - King Mswati III has described King Misuzulu's ascension to the Zulu throne as hope for his people.

Addressing the crowds at the certificate handover event in Durban, the Swaziland ruler said the sun has risen for the Zulu nation.

Thousands braved the sun to see the King officially recognised by the South African government.

King Misuzulu welcomed the crowds at the end of a bruising battle over kingship.

The Zulu monarch begins his reign having been installed both traditionally and officially as King of the Zulu nation.

