Joburg Pride went ahead smoothly, undeterred by warnings of potential threats

JOHANNESBURG – The 33rd annual Johannesburg Pride march took place in Sandton on Saturday without a hitch, after warnings of a potential terrorist attack left many concerned about the safety of attending.

On Wednesday, the US embassy warned of a potential terrorist attack in the greater Sandton area and urged people to avoid large gatherings.

On Thursday, however, Pride organisers issued a statement saying the march would go on as intended, with the slogan #WeWillMarch.

The Sandton streets were lit of with colour as attendees proudly marched in solidarity with the pride movement.

They said they were comforted by the high police visibility, and vendors said the effect of cancelling would have been devastating.