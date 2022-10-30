Here's how you can avoid the most common running-related injuries

Rafiq Wagiet | Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine.

- Without taking precautionary measures, runners can develop moderate to serious injuries.

- Runners should implement gradual changes to their training methods to avoid shocking the body.

- Injuries can range from achilles tendinopathy, to ingrown toenails and blisters.

Running is one of the most popular and cheapest ways of maintaining one’s fitness and health.

With the warmer season well and truly here, a lot more people are partaking in this form of exercise.

While running is a great activity, some runners will experience a running injury at some point.

Even so, with the right preparation you can still be a safe runner and avoid those unwanted injuries.

The repetitive impact of running can take a toll on your muscles, joints, and connective tissue, so it's vital that you take all the precautionary measures you can to avoid injury.

Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, a medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine says knee pain is one of the most common injuries.

Bayeni says a drastic change in a training regime often leads to injury.

Injuries also occur because they change things too quickly...you'll find that you want to change your pace, you'll want to change your distance...and that also contributes. Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine

When you want to adjust or change, (see that) it doesn't become something sudden, where you surprise your body from what it is used to. Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine

You must practice first, before you do anything. Without even have trained or practiced, you are exposing yourself to injuries. Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, medical doctor with a special interest in sports medicine

